The Kerrville Daily Times editorial board should just go ahead and endorse Donald Trump. A banner headline “CULTIVATING PATRIOTISM” overlaying a quarter page picture in description of a former Daily Times reporter’s pride in last week’s Republican Convention (Sept. 1, 2020, opinion piece). Some of us see it differently.
While Ms. Gibson was “awed” by the fireworks display that lit up our nation’s capital at the conclusion of the convention, I saw it as an abuse of power — the use of the White House and the national mall for purely partisan political purposes. No president has ever done that before.
