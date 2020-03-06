The month of March is dedicated to our Meals on Wheels program as we will participate in the 18th annual March for Meals — a national month-long celebration aimed at raising awareness and recruiting support for the needs of our vulnerable senior citizens.
On March 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that established a national program for seniors.
For more than 48 years, senior nutrition programs like ours here at the Dietert Center have delivered more than just nutritious meals to seniors at risk of hunger and isolation, but have also provided a friendly visit to make sure our seniors were safe in their own homes, where they want to remain independent for as long as possible.
Last year, our Dietert Center Meals on Wheels program delivered more than 68,500 meals to homebound seniors in Kerr County, and we hope to surpass that number this year.
The first requirement to qualify for the program is that you must be at least 60 years of age. Your other needs are then assessed to determine eligibility.
What most people don’t realize is that income is not one of those eligibility requirements. We have seniors from all income levels on the program, so please don’t let that limit you from participating. If you are so inclined and able, donations for your meals are appreciated but not required.
Other items assessed for qualification include the fact that you are homebound, lack the ability to complete daily and independent living activities and have the risk of potential poor nutritional health.
These assessments must be completed and updated annually in order for the center to receive much-needed reimbursement funding from the Older Americans Act funds that come from the federal government, down to the state, down to our region. But we couldn’t provide this service in Kerr County without the generous donations from our community.
To give you an example, the cost of each delivered meal is $7.74, and we are only reimbursed $5.31 per meal. That leaves a balance of $2.43 unfunded per meal to start with. Another factor is that we are reimbursed a set number of meals per month, which is currently at 3,200 meals. In January, we provided 6,000 meals to our seniors, so that leaves 2,800 meals paid with funds raised in our community.
The final math for a month of meals: The cost for 6,000 meals is $46,400 and our reimbursement from government funding is $16,992, which leaves $29,448 to be paid for by the Dietert Center through donations and other funding sources. For a year, this amount totals more than $350,000, and through the generous hearts and passion of people in our community who care about our seniors, we have been able to sustain this program over the past 50 years.
Additionally, we do not have a wait list, as some centers do across the state or the nation. When someone calls to be considered for the program, the assessment is done within a few days and if qualified, meal delivery begins immediately.
If you or a loved one need meals, please give Bethanie a call at 896-8117 to get the process started.
Now, I can’t leave out a very important part of this program — our volunteers. More than 200 volunteers help us keep these meals going out every month. Whether they come one day a week, three days a week, once or twice a month or sign up to be a substitute, we couldn’t survive without them. The assessors that go into the home to determine eligibility for the program and provide the annual re-assessments are our lifeline to the seniors who need our help.
If you think you might be interested in helping out, come hang out with us during March for Meals Month and join a volunteer for a delivery route to see how fulfilling the experience is. Give Volunteer Coordinator Tony Ramos a call, and he will get you set up.
Come visit our on-site “Friendship Café” for grilled pesto chicken on a bun today, meatballs with brown gravy on Monday, summer chicken stew on Tuesday and turkey tetrazzini on Wednesday.
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
