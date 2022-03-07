I would like to say thank you to the Sid Peterson Hospital’s (Peterson Regional Medical Center’s) ICU team for the outstanding care I received while there Nov. 25-Dec. 5, 2021. Thank you, again.
Charles Richard Monks, Kerrville
