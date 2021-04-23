In response to the letter from Heather Farmer published April 20, “Benham’s editorial column should be removed permanently,” I would say Verna Benham does a great job of expressing the general consensus of the voting population in Kerr County. Ms. Farmer appears to be a part of the exact “cancel culture” described by Verna: “If it isn’t exactly what I believe, it shouldn’t be published.”
Richard Nelson, Kerrville
