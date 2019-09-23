Haven’t verified letter writer’s claims; don’t print suspect info
I have gone online to search the validity of Mr. Shelton’s diatribe about gun control. I am unable to validate his statement. I would ask the Times to take some time to verify these data. Take into account that places such as Chicago, Baltimore and Detroit lead the way in murders. As I have said to you before, it does not matter how many at once to the deceased. We are bombarded by stories that have no basis in fact. Don’t print it if it is suspect.
James Coulter, Kerrville
Kerrville has extra supply of kind people
On Sept. 7, I was invited to the early evening part of the Concert at Louise Hays Park. I am in my mid-90s, so you can imagine I’m not as spry as I once was, but I still walk pretty good. My dear neighbor friend took me and you can imagine now and then, we hit a little snag on that obstacle course getting down into the park.
Each time there were several people immediately offering to help us. Thinking back over the visit, it struck me that there were so many nice Kerrville people wanting to help this old lady and how nice the Kerrville people are. You seem to have an extra supply.
I would like to say a big thank you to the kind people who helped to make my visit a happy one.
Jeniece Weltner, Welfare
