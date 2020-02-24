Times Editorial Board
HIT: USDA Lab is nearing start toward its renovation
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Kerrville laboratory is probably one of the Hill Country’s best-kept secrets, but it’s about to get a huge and well-deserved makeover.
“We are born, we grow, we become mature, but if there is the opportunity, you have rebirth or renovation, rejuvenation,” said Adalberto Pérez de León, director of the center. “That’s what is happening here.”
For decades, Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory has played a critical role in helping prevent infections in cattle and other livestock — that are often caused by insect bites.
However, the work has been done in some of the area’s most vintage buildings. When we say vintage, we’re saying surplus Quonset hut buildings from World War II. Inside the huts, state-of-the-art research is being done.
Now, the federal government will spend $54 million to renovate the facility, allowing it to scale up its research.
It’s a win for the agricultural community and a win for Kerrville.
MISS: Animal cruelty
This seems like something we should be able to get past but we just can’t, and that’s animal cruelty.
For whatever reason, someone thought it would be fun to shoot a cat in the face with a BB gun. It wasn’t fun, it was despicable. Thankfully, the cat was found and brought to Freeman-Fritts, and is on the mend.
“He's doing better," said Freeman-Fritts Veterinarian Shelby Key.
The situation is rightfully under investigation as Kerr County Animal Services tries to find out who did it and if the cat had an owner, according to Reagan Givens, Kerr County environmental health and animal services director.
HIT: The Daddy Daughter Dance
It was great to see another stellar turnout for the 2020 Daddy Daughter Dance. In fact, the Kerrville event was sold out and proved to be a delight for hundreds of fathers and daughters who attended the night at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
We’re grateful for this ongoing event, and it shows the power of community, the power of parenting and the power of goodwill of all of those who participated.
HIT: A commitment to the community
What would you do with $500? For students in the Hill Country, a simple $500 will go a long way in helping advance their education. For the last few weeks, Kerrville-based Mini-Mart has been handing out $500 checks to local schools, mostly to support programs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The donations are done in concert through a partnership with ExxonMobil, but it’s doing good things here in the Hill Country.
HIT: We all need a little inspiration
For many people, it might be hard to imagine what Nevil Shed endured in the 1960s as a young black man playing basketball for what was then Texas Western University — now the University of Texas, El Paso.
During a speech at Schreiner University last week, Shed shared his story of triumph and helping Texas Western become the first team with an all-black starting five to win an NCAA championship against Kentucky — then coached by legendary Adolph Rupp who had Hall of Fame NBA coach Pat Riley on his team.
For Shed, all of what he accomplished was missing one key component — his dad.
“Unfortunately, my dad wasn’t around to see the hall of fame (induction) or all the great awards I had achieved,” Shed told the crowd, his voice cracking slightly. “But his spirit was there.”
His father never allowed racism to break him, because he was determined to give his family a better life. That was part of the reason Shed wasn’t deterred by all the racial slurs and slights he and his teammates suffered during the 1966 season.
It was another key person in life that also inspired him — his mother.
She reminded him he had a college degree and urged him to begin giving back to the community.
To this day, Nevil Shed continues to follow his mother’s command — using his story to inspire others.
“With determination and faith, anything can be achieved.” he said. “(My message) is as simple as that.”
It’s a great message, and we appreciate Shed for sharing it.
