Hypo meds are affordable
To the young lady who can’t afford her medication, who wrote a letter to the editor published Tuesday: I have hypothyroidism, too, along with many of my relatives. Through various circumstances in my life (no insurance, no prescription insurance, good insurance and now Medicare) since being diagnosed at 17 years of age, I have always managed to be able to pay for my medication. It is not an expensive drug and the testing once or twice a year is affordable to almost any budget. You just need to make it a priority in your life. Congratulations on your studies and upcoming graduation! I would not have been able to achieve that while dealing with untreated thyroid issues.
Sherry Burrow, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.