Retirements, goodbyes and see ya laters are always hard to experience — especially with those who are so loved by volunteers and co-workers. This month, the Dietert family has one of each of those transitions in life to announce.
Actually, we have two retirements to acknowledge. For the past 16 years, Pat Hudgins, our Meals on Wheels coordinator, has assisted and led our team with providing more than 1.2 million meals to homebound seniors in our community. Yes, I said millions!
She started at Dietert when we were at the former location on Jefferson Street and moved to the new center when it opened in 2007. When the capital campaign was successful to enlarge the Meals on Wheels area and kitchen, she reorganized that program to fit the new space.
She has a heart of gold and a passion about what she does. She worked with the Meals on Wheels programs in Houston and Alabama, as well.
She actually started out as a volunteer but was quickly recruited to join our team. As she retires to rest and heal from recent surgeries, we wish her the very best and thank her profusely for her time helping us care for our seniors.
Her wonderful assistant, Bethanie Miller, and our new addition to the program, Linnette Shine, will co-coordinate the duties and will be sure to not miss a step in continuing the legacy that Pat and those before her set in place.
Another retirement to announce is Meals on Wheels volunteer Kermit Grace. She has been delivering meals and providing other assistance to the program for more than 29 years. After a back issue made her settle down, she reluctantly decided to discontinue volunteering. But it hasn’t stopped her from coming in to visit as often as possible. We will miss her sweet smile and caring gift of love and support for all of the many recipients she has impacted.
Shonna Ebert has been lead cook in preparing Meals on Wheels and Congregate Dining meals for more than 10 years. As the new executive chef, she will continue to provide quality meals and pastry items while managing the food services. Karen Privett decided to fold up her apron and chef hat, say goodbye and move on. She trained Ebert to step into these shoes, so she and her capable staff will not miss a step in providing meals and goodies for Meals on Wheels and our visitors.
Now, to the “see ya later” — Pat is coming back! This time as a volunteer and participant. After some much-needed rest, Pat will participate in some of the classes, such as Chair Yoga. This class is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and since that is during the rush of Meals on Wheels deliveries, she has never been able to attend. But, now, here she comes! She also is planning to volunteer as a Meals on Wheels assessor and trainer to the program.
Retirements, goodbyes and see ya laters are a part of life everywhere we go. We are so thankful for Pat, Kermit and Karen and their dedication to the services we provide here at Dietert, and we honor their legacy by keeping it going strong. Thank you for your service!
CLASSES & MORE
Club Ed has a great class on Thursdays: Create Wreaths for the Holidays. There is space available in the class this week to create your special holiday. The class fee has been discounted. Call Dorothy to find out more information.
The Texas License to Carry class is on Saturday.
DLI will be presenting Be Safe & Secure Online Every Time on Thursday — and it’s free to the first 70 reservations. Other upcoming DLI offerings include Birds of the Hill Country on Saturday, Transformation of the Hill Country on Oct. 1 and Insights into Today’s Generational Divides on Oct. 3.
Stop by to sign up or register online at www.clubed.net.
Remember: Anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Dietert Center. If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us, and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving beef stroganoff today, chicken stir fry on Thursday, roast pork on Friday, beef steak fingers with gravy on Monday, chicken and dumplings on Tuesday and pork cutlets on Wednesday.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
