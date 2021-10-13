On the opinion page of The Kerrville Daily Times’ Thursday, Oct. 7 edition, I was very pleased to read guest columnist Brian Allfrey’s op-ed piece calling for the revitalization of community forums. I hope that The Times will continue to contribute to such a revitalization here in Kerrville, and I offer the following suggestions in support of your efforts.
• We have all seen how ad-based social media can polarize our discourse. Rather than using the opinion page of The Times to inflame that polarization, let’s instead use it to help us work together on local issues that matter to all of us.
