After reading the article published in the April 13, paper about the new housing developments, I am wondering why there is nothing being said about drinking water availability. Where do these developments think they will get enough water to supply this many homes and RV spots?
I have been in the water business for 38 years and have seen the consistent decline of our water tables. It is only April, and we have already begun lowering pumps in wells all over the county; some wells are going dry.
