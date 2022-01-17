With cases surging upwards, it is disheartening to see that people are acting like things are back to normal, allowing this virus (COVID-19) to mutate and spread. Schools going back to remote learning in various parts of the U.S., numerous teacher and student absences due to COVID infection around Texas, health care workers and first responders out because of COVID and now the Supreme Court voting against vaccine mandates for businesses. Thank goodness that doesn’t include health care. In the Thursday, Jan. 13 issue of The Kerrville Daily Times, the Kerr County Commissioners Court declined to extend paid COVID leave. Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris commented, “The numbers that are important are hospitalizations and deaths — those are important numbers — but getting a cold is not.”
Excuse me, but, everything about COVID is important. To him, it may have been a “cold,” but, for thousands of others in the U.S., it wasn’t. For those in the hospital with a serious case at Peterson (Regional Medical Center), it is not a “cold.” Some people have symptoms that last longer than others, depending on how COVID affected them. He fails to realize that this virus affects people differently.
