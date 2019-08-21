Where can a person get some chicken around here?
We recently asked readers to share some of their favorite places to get chicken. Here, in alphabetical order, are the restaurants mentioned:
• Chicken Express
• Chick Fil A
• Golden Chick
• Kentucky Fried Chicken
• Kickin’ Wings
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
• Golden Corral
• Wing Stop
Signs, signs, everywhere a sign
In this poll posted Aug. 17, and which expires in one day, we’re asking about the Kerrville City Council’s deliberations regarding a new sign ordinance. One of the most contentious points of discussion was around the size of electronic signs. We asked readers whether small electronic signs should be allowed. So far, most people have voted in favor of allowing small signs.
Are people doing the best they can?
In this poll, which expires in five days, we’re asking readers whether they agree or disagree with the following statement: “In general, people are doing the best they can.”
So far, most people disagree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.