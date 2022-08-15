More than 2 million migrants have illegally crossed Texas’ southern border in the last year and a half. This invasion crisis is affecting every county in Texas and nearly every state in our union. Crime has dramatically increased, and the invasion is overwhelming our social support systems and placing a huge financial burden on taxpayers.
The Mexican cartels are controlling our border and profiting from human trafficking and gang-related crime and are flooding our streets with fentanyl and other lethal drugs. More than 50 suspected terrorists have been apprehended since President Joe Biden took over. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha has been very clear that illegal immigration has increased crime and drug use in Kerr County.
