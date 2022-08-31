Kerr County residents can’t afford the bonds that the commissioners have put on the November ballot. The ask is too big, and the timing is terrible. Even Barack Obama said, “You don’t raise taxes in a recession.”
If passed, Propositions A, B and C will add $27.5 million of debt to the county and will result in an increase of around $103 per year for the average homeowner. If you live within the Kerrville city limits, this county tax increase will be on top of a 20% increase in the city’s property tax. Their tax rate increased by 12.9%, so your actual tax increase will depend on (…) your home’s appraised value.
