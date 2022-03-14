On Wednesday, March 9, I accidentally left my recently repaired weed eater on the tailgate of my truck, then drove off to my next destination. The weed eater fell onto the street, somewhere in Kerrville, but was retrieved by Mr. Mandujano and his colleague, employees of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department.
Mr. Mandujano took my weed eater to the Kerrville Police Department. The only indentification on the equipment was my last name on the attached work tag. The Police Department went beyond the call of duty and after considerable effort managed to track down my phone number. The equipment repair alone was $140, so the Good Samaritan employees of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department saved me further expense in not having to purchase new equipment.
