I’m a mother of daughters reared within Kerrville Independent School District, daughters who chose to move back to Kerrville and rear their children here, giving them the same idyllic childhood that we afforded our daughters. They are investing in homes, opening local businesses and using the excellent library resources just as they did decades ago.
We have a library serving all age groups and serving us diligently and appropriately. So when a vocal and, forgive me, offensive minority promoting an unsupported concept of “groomer books” that, in their misinformed ideology, potentially sets up children for exploitation, well, I have to add the voice of a cradle Texas Republican mother/grandmother who is usually babysitting at the scheduled (Kerrville City) Council meeting times.
