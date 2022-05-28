I read in absolute amazement and disgust the (guest column) on Saturday, Election Day morning, The Kerrville Daily Times printed on a one-half page format the truly biased and attacking opinion of one voter about the knowledge of issues of Sonya Hooten, candidate for county commissioner for Precinct 2 (my precinct) — a candidate endorsed by the former commissioner and the former Kerr County sheriff, which should speak volumes about her knowledge of the issues. This was printed without any opportunity for Mrs. Hooten to respond before poles opened.
The Times, by doing this, chose knowingly to try and influence the election.
