...To the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, for getting kids hands-on experience in stagecraft and other artistic endeavors as part of its arts summer camp.
... To everyone who lined the streets on Wednesday to observe the procession bringing the remains of a fallen U.S. solder to his hometown of Kerrville, and to the funeral home, local government officials and personnel, including first responders, who helped ensure that the sacrifice of Cpl. Billy Butler so many years ago received suitable honors that day.
...To the Kerrville Rotary Morning members who recently volunteered to spruce up landscaping at the Hill Country Veterans Center.
