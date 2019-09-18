In Wednesday’s paper, there were two stories signifying impending economic investment in Kerrville — major investment.
The Kerrville Independent School District will spend an estimated $53 million to replace Hal Peterson Middle School with a new campus across the street from Tivy High School. While the district is hoping the number doesn’t hit that high, the investment in the school’s infrastructure represents a significant investment in the future of our students.
The other major investment comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will spend $54 million to upgrade the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory.
So, in one day, $107 million in economic activity to upgrade important public institutions was announced. The Kerrville State Hospital has already announced a major renovation project and the addition of new staff. That’s on top of millions of dollars in private investment that are moving through the area.
The move to build a new administration, laboratory and other facilities at the USDA’s research center is one of the most important yet. The work that has been done at that small campus has worldwide implications when it comes to protecting livestock and protecting the food supply.
Before this decision to spend the money, the USDA’s Kerrville research lab was doing cutting-edge work from old Quonset huts that were World War II surplus. Leaders at the Kerrville facility told The Kerrville Daily Times that these improvements could help attract new scientists to the region, strengthen its relationship with regional universities and aid a budding relationship with Schreiner University.
Certainly, all of this is good news but it also demonstrates the work that still needs to be done when it comes to other parts of our community that require investment. As part of its 2050 plan, Kerrville leaders are paying attention to the affordable housing issues facing the region, and it’s clear that major investment is ready to go into the community but we may not be ready to accommodate the demand.
We’re going to have to continue to work hard to ensure affordable housing is available and that we can supply the skilled workers it will take to fill these positions.
