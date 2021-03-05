If your mortgage company did not require fire insurance, would you still have it? After all, the probability that you will have a substantial fire in your home is less than 1%. So, you say you are prepared for fire damage, even if unlikely.
Why weren’t more of us prepared for our recent winter storm? Many have said they never realized power or water might become unavailable. Well, it did and could happen again. Next time, we may lose power for more than half a day and may lose water or need to boil water for many weeks. Meteorologists are telling us global warming will cause more frequent and violent storms with more extreme temperatures.
