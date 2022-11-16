In the weeks before the midterm election, I spotted many signs with the words, “VOTE BLUE.” I find that quite interesting, especially since people are leaving blue states in record numbers.
After reading the midterm election results for Kerr County, I am very grateful that not many of us voted blue.
