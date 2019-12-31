Daily Times’ Facebook comment was shallow
Too shallow. There could well be a more accurate reason than “They Didn’t Want To See It” for Facebook users to hide Daily Times’ posts. More likely, they’ve ALREADY seen it. Screen “real estate” is tight and folks who get news from social media either have to scroll through endless posts or “houseclean” along the way. Certainly I do, and I don’t appreciate shallow assumptions about my reasons for doing so.
Dean Carroll, Kerrville
(Editor’s note: Facebook has four negative feedback indicators for business pages, including hiding of posts. The more you hide content, the less likely you are to see that content.)
With a new year ahead, let’s remember kindness
As a New Year starts, I just want to remind everyone how lucky we are, we live in one of the best places we could find, filled with the most wonderful people I have ever met. I have recently been reminded about how important kindness and compassion are, I have met many many kind and compassionate people right here in Kerrville. I would also like to ring a bell of alarm, there are times when we see on TV or hear from a Podium or a Pulpit words intended to incite hate and fear. Please realize that these are not good leaders, whether they be on TV or behind the pulpit, or on the computer, they are not leading us in the correct direction. Humanity only survives because of compassion and kindness, when we lose that we lose our humanity. Compassion and kindness are what gives us joy. If you want to be a happier person, find a way to help other people. Helping other people or animals or even taking care of our plants gives us joy. Always try to remember the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Kindness and compassion, let those be our guiding words in the New Year.
Dorothy Brundett, Kerrville
Kerrville getting bigger isn’t a good thing
Recently the Daily Times took a poll about if Kerrville getting bigger was a good thing and the majority thought it was.
Over-population is the elephant in the room that no one seems to want to address. In the year 2020 alone, population increase will add a city around the size of El Paso to our state.
Since the Industrial Revolution human activity has been adding CO2 to the atmosphere. The CO2 causes a green-house effect causing the earth’s temperature to rise. The temperature rise causes ice to melt which in turn causes oceans to rise.
Since there are now about seven times as many people as there were about 150 years ago, it’s just common sense that the greenhouse problem and many more environmental problems like deforestation, ocean acidification, over-fishing, the huge dead zone at the mouth of the Mississippi (and other rivers), reefs vanishing, animal species going extinct at an alarming rate, methane gas being released from huge areas of frozen tundra that are becoming unfrozen, soil being poisoned so mainly only one plant (corn for example) will grow in it, etc. mostly wouldn’t have happened without the huge population growth.
Maybe you guys thinking that Kerrville getting bigger is a good thing should think it over again.
Alexander Sim, Kerrville
