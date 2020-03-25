An article in the March 19 Daily Times reported the devastating impact COVID-19 is having on Kerrville’s local businesses, particularly restaurants and coffee houses. Unlike the few big-box businesses in town, the small local businesses are particularly vulnerable. The substantial decrease in customers throughout this pandemic increases the challenges the business owners face in keeping their doors open. With a possible mandated total shut-down of restaurants and bars, we can, unfortunately, expect some of our local merchants to permanently close their doors.
Our elected city officials must act quickly and decisively to help our local business owners survive the economic hardships created by COVID-19. Recently, the mayor and all four city council members voted unanimously to provide a tax rebate of up to $10,000 per house to a local developer (with a total maximum of $5 million), for up to a total of 510 houses that may or may not be built, and which may or may not be sold if and when they are built. At the very least, our elected city officials should consider paying our local small businesses, particularly our city’s mom-and-pop establishments, a similar financial benefit to help them to remain viable during the current economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
I believe those business owners, who have already made a financial investment in and commitment to our community, deserve at least the same consideration our city’s elected officials had practically fallen over themselves to provide to the Vintage Heights housing development.
Chuck Paul, Kerrville
