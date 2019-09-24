Minimum lot size for homes should be 6,000 square feet
The subject of minimum lot size has recently been discussed and here are my recommendations. The minimum should be 6,000 square feet allowing for most lots to be 60 by 100 feet. This would give room for a five foot side build back line allowing room for the air conditioner unit and for a gate to the back yard. It would also allow some protection from a fire on the adjacent lot. The front build-back line should be a minimum of 25 feet to prevent most vehicles from extending over the sidewalk. Due to the congestion caused by smaller lots, the street should be wide enough to permit two cars to pass with vehicles parked on both sides. Any exit street should have a right turn lane to prevent traffic stack when residents are leaving for work. There are several other amenities a developer could include to prevent congestion when one resident is having a party or when residents have children.
Even though these smaller lots are targeted for low-income prospects, time and demand will surely raise the initial price and the new houses, if well designed, will also be affected. This is the dilemma we always face when trying to develop new housing for the low-income. After all, we all want our values to increase but not our taxes!
John Crews, Kerrville
Votes of Americans shouldn’t be diluted by foreigners
For many years discussions have been going on at the grassroots level related to the known injustices benefiting border states that had large illegal immigrant populations. This allowed those border states to have more representatives in Congress at the expense of non border states.
Seven U.S. states have only one Congressional representative. Texas may have as many as six that basically represent illegal aliens. I have heard definitely four. Is that fair to those seven states? Is that justice? This is one of the things the Founders dealt with in Philadelphia.
We all, but especially President Trump, are being maligned, misunderstood, and falsely accused as racist related to the citizenship question on the upcoming census. But the below article from a flaming liberal publication at least acknowledges that the problem predates President Trump and documents that Texas AG Abbott had seen or been made aware of the problem years before. Perhaps by some of you. One specific case you will see, Evenwel vs. Abbot, was taken by the U.S. Supreme Court before Trump even announced his candidacy. So the case could have had roots 15 or more years ago.
We have nothing to be ashamed of in this battle. The hearts and motives of those driving it are pure and it has nothing to do with “rural and white”. But what is wrong with “rural and white”? The “rural and white” I know are salt of the earth, God fearing, and not racist.
Of course there are racists and some motivated by racism. But they are not the driving force behind the Census Citizenship Question.
Robby Hurt, Mountain Home
