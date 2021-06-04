After a year going to our oncology clinic, I now, thankfully, only go twice a year. Yet I miss seeing and visiting with those wonderful caregivers. Not only are we fortunate to have a cancer center here, but they are also upbeat, kind and caring people. May our good Lord watch over them, for they are angels in disguise.
Jo Locke, Kerrville
