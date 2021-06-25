With regard to the sidewalk on the Sidney Baker Street/Highway 27 bridge: I use sidewalks all over town, most are right at the curb of the highway or roadway. Why is this one stretch of sidewalk suddenly in such sharp focus with our city leaders? Anybody on any of these sidewalks could get struck by vehicle traffic.
It doesn’t take much for a car or truck to suddenly veer up and seriously injure or kill someone on any of the sidewalk, bridge or no bridge.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
