Regarding the letter from Dwight Snider published (in The Kerrville Daily Times) on Sept. 8, as a representative of the Ingram Independent School District, we wish to clear up a misconception.
While it is true that the county did lease a district-owned property that will soon house the Precinct 4 office, it is only temporary. That transaction is not, and was never meant to be a permanent solution.
