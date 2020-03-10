For years, electing a sheriff in Kerr County has been a moot point — people were going to vote for Rusty Hierholzer.
When Hierholzer decided to retire, it opened a rush to succeed him, and in the end, six candidates emerged in that race — five Republicans and one Libertarian.
For decades, this position has been one that has held a partisan designation and, after this last round of campaigning, we’re convinced that this is one position that should be decidedly non-partisan. While some in our community will howl that they need a candidate to identify with party affiliation in order to reinforce their values associated with an R or a D, but we don’t see the value in that in the county’s top law enforcement position.
Law enforcement should be apolitical. Your qualifications as the sheriff should be determined on your law enforcement experience and ability to manage budgets and facilities.
The Editorial Board chose not to make an endorsement in this race because we saw strengths in all five candidates on the GOP ticket. This was a difficult choice, and you can see that the voters had a hard time picking a favorite because the race was so close.
Our problem with this process is that we now have two more elections to wade through — a runoff in May and the general election in November. Since Libertarian candidate Warren Funk was unopposed, he will move forward to the general election. Funk is smart and capable, but he has zero law enforcement experience.
The reality is this should have been a non-partisan election, where the candidates stood on the merits of their law enforcement career and achievements. If that were the case, we suspect we’d have the same outcome, with two highly qualified candidates headed to a runoff, but we’d see a sheriff elected in May rather than in November.
It’s something to consider.
MISS: Kerr County
didn’t really turn out
When it comes to voting in a primary election, we’re not very engaged, and even with some important races — like the race for Kerr County Sheriff — the turnout was lower than it was in 2016.
Now, we realize that for Republicans, 2016 was an important year, with a wide-open field for the presidential nomination — a race won here by Sen. Ted Cruz — and there was a 43% turnout of local voters.
This year, however, just 36% of voters turned out to cast their ballot.
MISS: Uh … that’s not
a good choice
One of the challenges of being a small local newspaper is trying to cover everything, but clearly we should have done a better job when it comes to explaining races such as the one for the Republican nomination for District 5 of the Texas Board of Education.
In Kerr County, 45% of GOP voters picked Robert Morrow over two well-qualified candidates in Lani Popp and Inga Cotton.
Popp is a career educator, and she and Morrow will face a runoff election. It’s a race that we should have reported on more clearly, and as the Texas Tribune explains, here’s why:
Leaders of his own party may disavow him, but more than 54,000 Central Texas Republican voters embraced Robert Morrow on Tuesday, sending the man with a profanity-laced record of sexist, racist and conspiracy-laden tweets into a runoff for a seat on the body that decides what Texas children are taught in the classroom.
He had no money, no endorsements and no campaign to speak of. What press attention he received would usually be considered fatal for a political candidate. Yet Morrow won around 40% of the vote for the District 5 seat on the State Board of Education, which stretches between San Antonio and Austin.
Two of Morrow’s beliefs are that Lyndon Johnson assassinated John F. Kennedy and President Trump is a child rapist.
There are some speculative insights about why he fared so well in the race — like he’s a man — but hopefully, voters will make the right decision during the May 26 runoff.
HIT: The hard-working staff at the Kerr County election office
Elections are never an easy thing, but a shout-out to the hard-working Kerr County staff to get these results processed and posted in a timely fashion.
It was refreshing to see, and we appreciate their service to the public.
