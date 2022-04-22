On April 8, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors passed a resolution supporting the 2022 Proposition A – City of Kerrville Public Safety Facility Bond. The chamber board feels that this bond is a critical next step to allow our first responders to protect our local businesses and keep our community safe.
After many years of deferred maintenance, it is time for the Kerrville Police Department to have a facility that meets the needs of a modern police department. Having a central location for police, fire, IT and Municipal Court also allows citizens to go to a single location for many of their needs.
