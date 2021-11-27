Recently the federal government offered a large check from the American Rescue Plan Act budget to Kerrville to the tune of $10 million. Letters to The Kerrville Daily Times from the readers commented that the Kerr County commissioners should return the check to the issuers. That is what I wanted them to do with it.
We do not need money from them that will result in us owing the feds. Now, we know that will come true. No matter what the public wanted, Dems don’t care.
