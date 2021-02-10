Saturday’s Kerrville Daily Times had the good news that rabies vaccinations were available to all pets through animal control. There were no pre-registrations, waiting lists or age restrictions in order to receive. Does this strike anyone else as ironic?
Perhaps with the city managers dropping the ball for all of Kerrville residents in obtaining the COVID vaccination, we should give the job to animal control. They seem to have no trouble setting up mass vaccinations. Are our pets, whom we love dearly, more important than our front-line workers, first responders or our elderly residents, who make up a large percentage of our community?
