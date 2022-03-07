The climate has been changing periodically for tens of thousands of years. The use of fossil fuels and the associated production of carbon dioxide has essentially no effect on global temperatures. Eliminating fossil fuels as the base source of energy before effective replacements can be developed will take many years and have a devastating impact on everyone.
Reliable, low-cost energy is critical for the United States’ economy and national security. Let’s get back to where we were in 2020, when we were energy independent, had a better economy (lower inflation) and were more secure.
