In the last two years, we have often heard the phrase “defund the police.” That expression can mean many things, from turning some police responsibilities over to social agencies to literally eliminating police departments.
We don’t think of the expression as having much traction here in Kerrville, but as I see candidates and some voters attacking Proposition A, I cannot help recognizing that a vote against this sorely needed safety facility is indeed a way of saying “defund the police,” fire and EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.