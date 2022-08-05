Ah, Barbara French, you have written such a lovely remembrance (in the Thursday, July 28, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) of how you came by your dog, Lacey. It brings to memory how Dilly came to join our family.
Dilly’s saga began with a phone call one morning over three years ago from our pal, Betty Boynton: “You’ve got to get up and go to Freeman-Fritts right now. Your dog is there, waiting.” Our Buckley had passed over the Rainbow Bridge 18 months before, and my wife and I had suffered along without a canine companion. Betty knew it was time for a new day, and she had spied Dilly, who was then a resident at Freeman-Fritts, truly a fine shelter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.