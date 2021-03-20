Would someone please explain to me, aside from pure greed, why gasoline prices are so much higher here in Kerrville? I can buy gas in San Antonio for anywhere from $2.15 per gallon to $2.29, and here in Kerrville, it ranges $2.49 to $2.59.
Simply go to GasBuddy online to verify these are today’s prices (as of March 9) in both places. Gas is cheaper even in Fredericksburg than here, Why?
