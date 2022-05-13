It is unfortunate that The Kerrville Daily Times editorial staff used space that could have contained a fact-based discussion of the Ukrainian situation for Verna Benham’s rambling (...) account (in the Thursday, May 12 edition). Her speculations on the “arc of history” are eerily reminiscent of the Soviet claims of the historic inevitability of communism.
Fact: Since the fall and dissolution of the Soviet Union, the U.S. and NATO have worked tirelessly to frustrate any possible future Russian expansionism with expansionism of their own, principally through the incorporation of former Soviet republics into NATO. This was to culminate with Ukrainian membership, in support of which the U.S.-led alliance organized and backed the 2014 coup to replace the Russia-leaning government with one favoring the U.S.
