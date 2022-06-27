There have been a number of writers talking about how the Democrats “control” the executive and legislative branches of government; therefore, everything is “their fault.”
First and foremost, the “cloture” rule means that a mere 41 senators can block almost all legislation. Neither party “controls” Congress unless they have 60 senators. The Senate is actually controlled by the minority party. The only exceptions to this are executive appointments (hence the highly conservative supreme court) and budget reconciliation. The latter serves the Republicans well, as the only real item on their agenda is constantly cutting taxes, primarily for those that need it the least.
