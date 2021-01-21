Jan. 6, 2021, was another day that will live in infamy in our nation — along with Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001. Except this time, it was not foreign agents who attacked our democracy. A violent mob — domestic terrorists — laid siege to the United States Capitol and disrupted the constitutional processes of a joint session of Congress. That is insurrection, pure and simple. And it was incited by the sitting president of the United States.
Yet, rather than focus on that attempted coup and insurrection and the president’s role in it, The Daily Times’ front page (Jan. 7, 2020) focused on Mrs. Leigh Gibson, its former reporter, who would have us believe what happened at the U.S. Capitol was a peaceful protest, and no harm was done. Let’s be clear — it was an insurrection, and there can be no sugarcoating it. This is the legacy of Donald Trump.
