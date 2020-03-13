This letter is in response to the KDT's front page article on March 10, 2020 relative to perjury allegations within the Kerr County Sheriff's Department. Specifically, former candidate for sheriff Carol Twiss alleges perjury by Eli Garcia, a current contender for Kerr County Sheriff.
As a retired federal agent, I know few crimes committed by law enforcement officers are this serious. An independent inquiry/investigation appears warranted. If Ms. Twiss did in fact make these allegations, she should be put in front of a grand jury and provide details of this alleged perjury.
I have the utmost respect for our Kerr County deputies and for that matter all first responders. They deserve better leadership as do the citizens of Kerr County, regardless of whom one voted for or party affiliation.
