Calling someone ‘racist’ is not an argument
Having never met a person how can you tell if they are a liberal? Simple. Just listen to what they say, or what they write. For instance, the letter in the weekend edition of the KDT, 20-21 Jul, from Mr. Richard Coleman, is a perfect example. What gave him away? Perhaps it was his use of the word racist. In his letter, including the heading, he wrote racist five times in talking about the President. If racist was not a word, a liberal would have a hard time expressing their selves. I don’t know, but I personally get tired of hearing that word. Unfortunately, though, that’s all they have. What a shame.
Ken Pinkham, Kerrville
On a lighter note, a few words about ‘Yesterday’ and Rio
Time for a lighter subject for a change! For an impromptu date we decided to to go to the local Rio to see the new film Yesterday. The first problem was there was only one ticket counter open at 12:30 on Saturday 7/20. The line went out into the sunshine & included ages ranging from young children to seniors & was not moving fast. With Toy Story 4 showing there was lots of interest in line, hoping to get in. That movie soon sold out.
When you made it inside, you were greeted with very long snack bar lines, several lines. The popcorn littered the floor from the over flowing giant containers.
The movie advertisements/previews are always played extremely loud, close to the cover your ears level.
In spite of the difficulty arriving in your seat, the movie was excellent, mission accomplished but common sense needed work!
Bob Estus, Kerrville
