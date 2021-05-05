Congratulations to Roman Garcia on his City Council win. I look forward to following his career.
During the campaign, Garcia supporters paid for advertising in The Kerrville Daily Times that included a website directing users to a purported expose of Mary Ellen Summerlin’s public record. The edited videos and text were highly biased to appeal to conservative voters, no surprise in a political race, except for the highly prominent definition of Garcia as GOP and Summerlin as Democrat. In a town where we are all close neighbors, it can only be divisive and cost the community the service of many excellent people who may be considered ineligible based on their label.
