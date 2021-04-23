Please tell the story of The Ravine. We were in Commissioners Court last Monday. We were there to defend our property rights against two men who came to petition the court for a re-plat of our community’s common ground. The homeowners stood together and told their stories of abuse and harassment put upon them ... for the last four years, the destruction of their land, why the homeowners have rights to the common areas and why the land cannot be manipulated or sold. Our story is on YouTube under commissioners court April 12 about an hour and 10 minutes in, and we have a write-up in last week’s West Kerr Current. Please get our story out to your readers. Everyone needs to know the right to defend themselves and their land.
Ann Carr, Ingram
