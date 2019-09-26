When it comes to the Olympics, especially the summer games, I’m sort of a junkie. I could watch it all day long, and when the 2020 Tokyo games come around, I will be glued to the TV.
When the chance came to cover the U.S. Olympic Trap and Skeet Trials at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center, I jumped at it, because it allowed me to meet six-time Olympic medalist Kim Rhode.
Through the years, I’ve met or known several Olympic medalists, and it’s always interesting to hear about their experiences. Rhode has been in six Olympics — starting in Atlanta in 1996 when she was 16. To be an Olympian, you have to be mentally tough.
When the finals of the skeet shooting competition came around last weekend, I had to see Rhode in action, but on the men’s side was Schreiner University junior Colt McBee, who had stormed into the lead out of nowhere, and now we had a strong local story.
Could McBee hold off two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock? Talk about mentally difficult, this was going to be an epic final with some of the world’s best shooters competing.
Rhode was efficient and finished second in the competition, granted an interview after the event and then left. This was just another day of work for her. That’s what I’ve come to expect from world-class athletes — it’s work. They’re here to take care of business. So, no surprises when it came to the competition part.
What I didn’t expect was that they play music throughout the entire final. Until the finals, the only noises you would hear were shotgun blasts and occasional applause. It was more like golf than shooting — polite and efficient.
During the women’s final they were playing some sort of bluesy stuff I didn’t really recognize, and when the men came up, there was some AC/DC and Black Sabbath. The competitors really seemed to be thrown off their game when they started playing Styx.
Now, if I really want to annoy my wife — which is usually the minute I walk into the kitchen — I just find Styx. “Are you trying to annoy me?” is the immediate reaction I get when I play rockish stuff from the 1970s, especially anything that might be defined as “Yacht Rock” radio.
I figured this was some sort of psychological thing to have some noise in the background to make the conditions a lot tougher. So, with “Come Sail Away” playing gently, the shooters took to their position, and that’s exactly what seemed to happen — those clay birds just “sailed away.” In fact, I started counting that the men’s field, which had been nearly perfect to that point, missed six shots during the Styx song.
Now, it’s not uncommon to find music playing at sporting venues. Everyone has their walk-up music, and NBA games are now incredibly loud with music, but it doesn’t seem to be a distraction. College football bands play non-stop, sometimes to the point of distraction — think Oklahoma with “Boomer Sooner,” or USC with “Fight On.”
However, in a sport like shooting, it seems weird. You wouldn’t hear Styx at the Master’s when Tiger Woods is teeing off from No. 5. Can you even imagine the fury from a golfer?
Of course, there’s also the temptation to really mess with shooters by playing something really distracting, like Brittney Spears’ greatest hits, or anything by Miley Cyrus.
Regardless of the distractions, these shooters are professional, with other-worldly abilities to focus and filter out the noise. If you asked the shooters, the wind and shifting cloud cover was more troublesome than anything playing over the speakers, but for a minute I was sure that it was Styx that sent them into a mild tailspin.
If it was, they weren’t letting on, and that’s a true pro.
