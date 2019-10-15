The vast majority of readers who responded to our recent poll do not plan to ever own an electric car.
We asked readers the following question at dailytimes.com: “Do you plan to ever own an electric car?” Here are the results:
15% I love the idea, but no.
19% Yes, I’m considering it.
22% I plan to sip gas for the rest of my life.
7% I already own one.
36% Electric cars only belong on golf courses.
Although 73 percent of people — most of whom, presumably, are locals — who responded our poll are opposed to buying electric cars, the national trend may be different. According to a survey of Americans released this summer by the Union of Concerned Scientists and Consumer Reports, 63 percent of respondents are interested in electric vehicles and 31 perent indicated they would consider one for their next purchase. These results contrast with those released in 2011 by USA Today/Gallup, which found 57 percent of respondents unwilling to buy an electric car, indicating a possible change in attitude over the last decade or so.
