Dear lovely folks of Kerrville: I wholeheartedly applaud the good businesses that are working hard to serve the needs of our community; H-E-B and Walmart are doing an amazing job, as are Walgreens and CVS and numerous others, to attempt to meet our grocery needs during this trying time. I am aware that Dollar General, along with various convenience stores (Stripes, etc.) are doing their best to continue stocking all of our necessities while many of us seem to have gone into panic mode.
I would just like to ask that everyone take a moment to also appreciate the employees of Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sherwin Williams and other such hardware stores as they continue their operations amidst the spreading viral pandemic. Some of us are wives and family members of said employees that, while grateful to have the continued source of income during times of economic uncertainty, remain fearful of what the continued risk of exposure means for us and our families.
I just haven’t seen much appreciation yet directed toward the employees at these types of stores, and I hope that the hardware store employees working their tails off and putting their families and loved ones at risk also get the recognition and applause they deserve.
Katrina Presswood, Kerrville
