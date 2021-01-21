 

I read your definition of “insurrection” in [...] Stephen Lehman’s opinion on Jan. 12: “... an act or instance of rising in revolt, rebellion, or resistance against civil authority or an established government.”  That is the very definition of Kamala Harris condoning and even encouraging the riots tearing down our cities last summer and Biden’s team bailing the rioters out of jail. And there is Maxine Waters who called on Democrats to confront Republicans in public and let them know they are not welcome. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.