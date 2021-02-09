At birth we boarded the train and met our parents, and we believe they will always travel with us; however, at some station, our parents will step down from the train, leaving us on this journey of life. Ast time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children and even the love of your life. Many will step down and leave a permanent vacuum. Others will go so unnoticed that we do not realize they vacated their seats. This train ride will be full of joy, sorrow, fantasy, expectations, hellos, goodbyes and farewells. Success consists of having a good relationship with all passengers, requiring that we give the best of ourselves.
The mystery to everyone is, we do not know at which station we ourselves will step down. So, we must live in the best way, love, forgive and offer the best of who we are. It is important to do this because when the time comes for us to step down and leave our seat empty, we should leave behind beautiful memories for those who will continue to travel on the train of life.
