Are you as sick of “woke” cancel culture and false claims of systemic racism as I am? Children are indoctrinated with CRT, yet fail in basic reading, math, and science. Maybe that explains why so many young people have bought in to the Green New Deal without a clue about how inefficient and unreliable wind and solar power still are.
Natural gas is the most environmentally friendly, readily available energy source; and it will be for decades to come. We have plenty of it, especially here in Texas. Windmills are ugly, costly, unreliable, have large carbon footprints, and are uneconomic without government subsidies. Whenever the government “intervenes” with subsidies or excessive regulations, they drive behavior in the wrong direction. Last winter, here in Texas, we all saw just how foolish it is to rely on wind power. How about we get put Americans back to work in oil & gas and give everyone relief from these ridiculously high fuel prices, which will only get higher and further drive inflation? US companies adhere to regulations and international standards for the safe and environmentally friendly production of oil and gas far better than Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, all of whom Joe Biden has been asking to increase production to meet our needs. Just one year ago, we were energy independent and had reasonable fuel costs. Amazing how quickly bad policies can impact every American regardless of political affiliation. That’s why we need fiscally responsible conservatives in office at every level.
