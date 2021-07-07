In a July 2, letter to the editor, M.K. Lamont identified the “excavating rock quarries” as the source of a “haze of dust” seen on Loop 534. The letter hinted at diminishing air quality which might cause health issues.
Facts support these observations. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued permits allowing quarries along Highway 27 between Loop 534 and Center Point to emit 15.7 tons per year of airborne particulates. An additional 21.17 tons per year has been approved for the largest mining operation.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
