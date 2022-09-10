Four years ago I was volunteered by Alan Hill to serve on the veterans gala fundraiser (Hill Country Gala: Here’s to Our Heroes). After a couple meetings, I backed off because all the money was going to go to our young warriors from Iraq forward. Being a Vietnam vet and being screwed over by our government, I thought why should I work for the younger vets when nobody worked for me.
Then it occurred to me that just because it happened to us was no reason for it to happen to our young warriors. So I went in full bore.
